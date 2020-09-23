

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if required in the wake of highly uncertain economic and financial situation generated by the corovavirus pandemic, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday.



He observed that the economy seems to have started to pick up with economic activity resuming gradually, although it has remained in a severe situation.



Kuroda said the economy will follow an improving trend, as the impact of the Covid-19 wanes.



Nonetheless, the pace of improvement is expected to be only moderate as precautionary efforts made voluntarily by firms and households will continue to act as a force constraining economic activity while vigilance against covid-19 is maintained, the governor said.



The outlook for economic activity and prices is extremely unclear, and risks are skewed to the downside, he noted.



