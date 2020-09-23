LRN Corporation: Company Leaders Need to Listen Keenly to Their Compliance Officers, Says SFO Director Lisa Osofsky

Serious Fraud Office Director Addresses Key Ethics, Compliance and Risk Topics in Video Interview with LRN Corporation

LONDON , Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) says company leaders should listen closely to their compliance officers and fix points of vulnerability to help avoid serious compliance and corruption issues down the road. In a recent video interview with ethics and compliance education and technology company LRN Corporation, SFO Director Lisa Osofsky said in-depth conversations between senior management and compliances officers and risk advisors are an "invitation to really dig deep and do the diligence you need."



Osofsky said organisations should also pay close attention to third-party suppliers and agents, as "in many of the corruption cases, [they] are the weak point that can get corporates in trouble." Her main tips for companies to help themselves steer clear of problems: Heed the law; get adequate procedures in place; and train people effectively in the language they are most comfortable with.

In the wide-ranging interview led by LRN's Sarah Cole and Mike Wright, Osofsky also discusses how global agencies, such as the SFO and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), can better collaborate. According to Osofsky, the most helpful way to improve international cooperation is to understand that perceptions, terminology and "language" are not universal across global agencies. For example, the term Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) has a slightly different meaning in the UK as it does in the U.S.

Among some of the other topics that LRN's Cole and Wright address with Osofsky: COVID-19's impact on prosecution for the SFO; the SFO UK Bribery Act as compared to U.S. DOJ guidelines; how Osofsky's U.S. FBI experience has helped her at the SFO; and the difficulties faced by SFO in gathering evidence when investigating and prosecuting organisations.

The video interview is available in full and in seven short segments on LRN's website. Please visit here (https://pages.lrn.com/lrn-serious-fraud-office-interview) for more information.

About LRN Corporation

LRN's mission is to inspire principled performance. Since 1994, LRN has helped over 25 million people at more than 700 companies worldwide simultaneously navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and make ethical decisions, and has also helped hundreds of companies foster ethical, responsible, and inclusive cultures. LRN's combination of practical tools, education, and strategic advice helps companies translate their values into concrete corporate practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable competitive advantage. In partnership with LRN, companies need not choose between living principles and maximizing profits, or between enhancing reputation and growing revenue: all are a product of principled performance. As a global company, LRN works with organizations in more than 100 countries.

For additional information on LRN, visit www.LRN.com (https://lrn.com/)

For more insights from LRN on ethics, compliance, corporate culture and reputation, subscribe to our newsletter, The E&C Pulse (https://content.lrn.com/ec-pulse-newsletter).

Media Contact:

Michael-Jon Romano

Sommerfield Communications

Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com (mailto:Michael-Jon@Sommerfield.com)