

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity rose for the second straight month in July, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.



The all industry activity index rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, after a 6.8 percent decline in June.



Among components, the construction activity rose 0.5 percent on month in July, after a 1.8 percent fall in June.



Industrial production rose 8.8 percent in July, following a 1.9 percent increase in the preceding month. The tertiary industry activity fell 0.5 percent in July, after a 9.0 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index fell 10.6 percent in July, following a 10.2 percent decline in the prior month.



