

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate rose less-than-expected in July, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate rose to 5.2 percent in July from 4.1 percent in April. Economists had expected a rate of 5.3 percent.



The unemployment rate for July indicates the average for June to August and that for April, reflects the average for March to May.



The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in June.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 148,000 in July from 116,000 in the three months to April.



