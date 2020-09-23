

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production rose in August, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year in August.



Manufacturing output rose 1.7 percent annually in August. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing grew 5.3 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying gained 8.0 percent.



Meanwhile, production in water supply and waste management increased 3.6 percent, while those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 9.2 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of durable and intermediate goods grew 14.1 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, energy goods output fell 9.1 percent and capital goods production decreased by 3.2 percent. Non-durable goods remained unchanged.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.3 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent yearly in August and fell 0.7 percent from a month ago.



