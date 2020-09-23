BERLIN, 23. September (WNM/World Health Summit/Daniela Levy) - In an interview, Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology at Charité, speaks with Detlev Ganten, President and Founder of the World Health Summit. Professor Drosten, Professor Ganten, what was the biggest surprise for you regarding COVID-19? Christian Drosten: I would not have expected at all that this virus is so easily transmissible. For me it was clear very quickly that this is a SARS virus. Namely the species, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...