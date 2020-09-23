AppViewX Names Kevin Mosher as Chief Revenue Officer to Oversee Company's Next Stage of High Growth and Scale Sales Operations

Boosting its leadership team and global field expansion strategy, additional industry leaders join AppViewX to orchestrate customer success, oversee expansion and foster new revenue opportunities for channel partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the pioneer and leader in modular, low-code IT orchestration for certificate and key lifecycle automation, infrastructure orchestration for ADCs, Firewalls and WAFs, and IoT and DevOps security solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Mosher as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 30 years of impressive enterprise software, sales, and leadership experience, Mosher will oversee all revenue generation, customer and partner operations, and multi-channel go-to-market activities to streamline global field operations and across emerging and existing markets.

Mosher has an outstanding performance record, running sales organizations that consistently meet or exceed quarterly sales targets, and delivering high growth and linearity. His proven management and sales practices have resulted in explosive revenues, M&A and IPOs in multiple companies, both large and small, including at ArcSight, where he oversaw growth from $4M to $700M in seven years to a 600-person team.

"As the world navigates unprecedented times, we're pleased to welcome Kevin to the organization to help capitalize on the growing business opportunities for our channel partners and customers," said Gregory Webb, Chief Executive Officer at AppViewX. "I'm very excited to be working with Kevin again, especially after witnessing firsthand the added value and impact he has on an organization's sales engine. His stellar leadership and immense industry knowledge will play a pivotal role in advancing AppViewX's go-to-market strategy and generating top-line revenue growth."

Prior to joining AppViewX, Mosher was the Chief Revenue Officer at Bromium, where he played a vital role in the company's acquisition by HP. He was also an integral part of a data security company, Delphix and cyber security start-up ArcSight where he demonstrated extensive experience in expanding the companies' global market share. Mosher also held key Leadership roles at Oracle, Portal Software, and Accel Partners.

"The shift to remote work has increased the need for low-code automation solutions that ensure critical application availability and infrastructure lifecycle management," said Kevin Mosher, Chief Revenue Officer at AppViewX. "Global organizations have realized the power of the AppViewX automation and orchestration platform for security, scalability and compliance in an increasing digital arena, and AppViewX claims an impressive array of Fortune-ranked global customers including 6 of the top 10 financial services companies and 5 of the top 10 media, telco and managed healthcare companies. I am keenly impressed with the company's unique vision and proven ability to add value to some of the largest global enterprises and help them achieve their infrastructure automation, crypto center of excellence and business goals."

Veteran channel leaders Chris Poulos and Mark Washburn were also brought onboard to oversee the increasing demand for the company's network automation and cyber security solutions among its rapidly growing Global 5000 customer installed base. Both Poulos and Washburn join AppViewX with extensive industry experience along with a keen understanding of the Asia Pacific Japan and US markets respectively.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com.

