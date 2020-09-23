Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
GOLDPREIS-KORREKTUR zur richtigen Zeit! Diese Firma profitiert enorm!
23.09.2020 | 12:10
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line

New Service offer fast reliable service to major Australian ports

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM (IL0065100443; IL0065100856) is entering the Australian market with a fast service connecting China with major ports in Australia.

ZIM Logo

The new service, named China Australia Express (CAX), will offer 11-day transit time from South China to Sydney - one of the fastest in the market - along with additional advantages and superb customer service.

The new China-Australia service, planned to commence in mid-October 2020, will have the following rotation:

Ningbo - Shanghai - Yantian - Sydney - Melbourne - Brisbane - Ningbo

The service will deploy 6X2500 TEU vessels with extensive capacity and plugs for refrigerated cargo. A fleet of new, advanced reefer units fitted with ZIMonitor system for constant monitoring and damage prevention will be available to customers on the new service.

Eli Glickman, ZIM's President & CEO, added: "We are very pleased to start operating in the Australian trade in view of the high demand in the market. I am sure this new service will provide a solution to customers' growing needs in this trade. We see great opportunity in the Australian trade and believe our unique Z Factor and innovative yet personal approach will be appreciated and valued by customers in this market."

About ZIM: Since 1945, ZIM has been providing creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years, ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg

