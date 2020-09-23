The "Europe Oral Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe oral antibiotics market accounted for $4,612.4 million in 2019 and will grow by 3.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising infection complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country.
Scope of the Report
Based on Drug Class, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cephalosporin
- Cefuroxime Axetil
- Cephalexin
- Cefixime
- Cefpodoxime
- Other Cephalosporin
- Penicillin
- Macrolides
- Tetracycline
- Quinolones
- Sulfonamides
- Aminoglycosides
- Other Drug Classes
Based on Action Mechanism, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
- Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
- RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
- Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
- Other Mechanisms
Based on Drug Origin, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Natural Antibiotics
- Semi-synthetic Antibiotics
- Synthetic Antibiotics
Based on Activity Spectrum, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Broad-spectrum Antibiotics
- Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics
Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)
- Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)
- Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)
Dental Infections
- Monotherapies
- Combined Therapies
Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)
Other Applications
Based on Drug Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Brand Antibiotics
- Generic Antibiotics
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8bc2n
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005439/en/
