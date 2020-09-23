The "Doors Windows Market Europe Outlook Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.

The Europe doors and windows market size is likely to reach revenues of $85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to reach unit shipments of over 168 million by 2025. The demand is likely to be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in Europe.

The residential construction market in Western European countries such as the UK and France and Central and South European countries are likely to grow at a CAGR, ranging between 2% and 5% during the forecast period. The rise in the construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for new products, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old doors and windows.

Currently, there is a growing demand for these products with multiple glazed options and variants that promise high thermal efficiency by eliminating heat loss through doors and windows of buildings. EU member states are attempting to adopt non-conventional methods for energy conservation, particularly for harnessing solar energy and reducing the total heat loss from buildings as a step to meet energy targets.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the European construction sector, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and expansion of industrial capabilities has reduced in the region, both in terms of production and stimulation of new and replacement demand. Stringent government policies and regulations have significantly restricted the movement of supply and logistics activities, thereby disrupting the demand and supply mechanism.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe doors and windows market during the forecast period:

Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Improvements in Operation and Functionalities of Door and Windows

New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities

Stable Pipeline for Hospitality and Tourism Industry

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In 2019, Germany was the largest market for doors and windows in the European region, with a share of 20% and 18% for revenue and units, respectively. Factors such as a low-interest rate, rising population, and job security are driving the growth of construction in the country, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for new and replacement activities. The construction industry in Germany recorded a robust growth of 2.5% in 2019. The nominal sale of German building firms in 2018 increased by 4% to over $132 billion. The non-residential construction volume in Germany increased by 3.3% in 2018 and 4.3% in 2019.

The majority of the demand and growth of the market in the country can be attributed to direct demand from customers and homeowners for renovation and retrofit activities. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of material, the market will witness only slight change because plastic, especially uPVC, accounted for a market share of 49% in 2019 due to the advantages related to cost and thermal efficiency.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented with the presence of over 5,000 manufacturers in major markets. The Europe doors and windows market has long been steered by customer demand. Jeld-wen, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the prominent vendors in the market. With the emphasis on energy conservation increasing in the region, vendors are integrating high-efficiency doors and windows in their product portfolios, which enable consumers to improve thermal efficiency, thereby saving on energy expenses.

With respect to the supply aspect, the structure is almost similar for manufacturers of uPVC and aluminum doors and windows. Vendors are likely to pursue growth by acquisitions as there are numerous small-scale vendors, which are active in towns and small regions. These small vendors have a presence in marketplaces, thus acquiring them to offer a competitive edge to vendors.

Prominent Vendors

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

dormakaba

ASSA ABLOY

GEZE

Gretsch-Unitas

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows+Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

