

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB318.04 million, or RMB6.55 per share. This compares with RMB125.41 million, or RMB1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB376.07 million or RMB8.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to RMB8.45 billion from RMB6.91 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB376.07 Mln. vs. RMB202.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB8.46 vs. RMB4.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB8.45 Bln vs. RMB6.91 Bln last year.



