Prime Minister Highlights St Kitts and Nevis' Achievements Over 37 Years in Independence Speech

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, addressed the nation on the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2020. He spoke about many of the achievements the country made in just three decades and seven years of its freedom from the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Harris emphasised how St Kitts and Nevis has become among the best places to live in the world after overcoming economic instability, natural disasters and a global pandemic. Today, the twin-island has the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the Eastern Caribbean. St Kitts and Nevis is also consistently a top performer on the World Justice Rule of Law Index, and it also was the last to have a confirmed COVID-19 case with the lowest number of cases of anywhere.

The PM also alluded to the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme funded initiative: "Our strong economy has allowed us to better assist and equip those at the lower end of the economic spectrum. The Poverty Alleviation Programme, unprecedented anywhere in the region, continues to assist households with incomes of less than $3,000 monthly."

CBI is the process of obtaining second citizenship by investing in the economy of the host country. St Kitts and Nevis' 'Platinum Standard' CBI Programme legally confers citizenship status to vetted investors faster than any other economic citizenship programme and welcomes new citizens with open arms. "Though we are the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere, thousands have flocked to our shores from larger countries seeking a better quality of life for themselves and their families," the PM said.

Mark Brantley, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, also weighed in: "As a nation, we have excelled in every facet of human endeavour. In education, sports and culture, we have produced great icons that have made us proud. We have managed to grow our economy and reduce poverty. We have fostered an enviable rate of literacy."

St Kitts and Nevis remains a top choice for foreign investors seeking second citizenship. It has unrivalled experience and efficient processing, ultimately offering wider economic opportunities, social benefits and visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to nearly 160 destinations. Furthermore, Mr Brantley often announces establishing new visa waiver agreements and continuously expands the country's diplomatic relations.

