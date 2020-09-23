

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The Lion Electric Co. said it will deliver 10 battery electric trucks to Amazon and the first two will be delivered in the current year. Amazon plans to use Lion's trucks in its middle mile trucking operations. Lion's current all-electric truck offering consists of class 5 to class 8 trucks available under various configurations, including straight truck, tractor, reefer, bucket and refuse trucks.



Lion will provide a one-time training to Amazon and the drivers who will operate the trucks upon delivery of the vehicles. The company will also establish a maintenance program for the trucks.



Power Sustainable Capital, a unit of Power Corp. (POW.TO), is the largest shareholder of Lion Electric. Lion is planning to open a larger manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the foreseeable future to accommodate the growing demand for electric vehicles in the U.S.



