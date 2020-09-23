

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners and N3 announced Wednesday an agreement to sell N3 to Accenture plc (ACN). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Atlanta, Georgia-based N3 is a tech-enabled sales and demand generation firm with specialized talent across areas such as cloud, software and 5G ecosystems. The company utilizes its artificial intelligence-powered platform to generate efficient sales conversion and high-value revenue solutions for its clients.



N3 is a critical sales partner within the leading cloud and software ecosystems and partners leading technology firms, including Microsoft, Cisco, and SAP.



