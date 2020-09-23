EBAMed SA, a medical technology company based in Geneva, Switzerland, has been awarded EUR 2.4 million in a non-dilutive grant (agreement No. 954783) by the Enhanced European Innovation Council (EIC) to develop its cardiac motion management product for the non-invasive treatment of heart arrhythmias. The grant enables EBAMed to optimize the product's hardware and software components, and to perform a first-in-human study which is planned to begin in 2021.

EBAMed develops a non-invasive medical device for heart arrhythmia treatment, which can be integrated into any existing radiation therapy machine and enables physicians to monitor heart movements automatically and in real-time. Its cardiac motion management product facilitates an out-patient procedure, as it does not require any hospitalization or sedation.

"The procedure is quick, safe, painless and suitable for any age and health condition patient with no side-effects and we expect it will provide an efficient alternative to existing treatments," states EBAMed's co-founder, Prof. Ugo Amaldi (CERN). "EBAMed will work with several clinical institutions, such as the National Center of Oncological Hadron therapy CNAO in Italy and the University Hospital UZ Leuven in Belgium, in order to fine-tune the use of its technology."

The Horizon2020 EIC pilot aims to support top-class innovators, start-ups, small companies and researchers with bright ideas that are radically different from existing products, services or business models, are highly risky and have the potential to scale up internationally. The program will provide a total amount of around €3 billion throughout 2018-2020 to fund the most talented innovators and help their companies scale up and expand beyond European borders.

Heart arrhythmia is a major worldwide public health problem, accounting for 15-20% of all deaths. It affects over 15 million people in Europe and North America and this number is expected to double in the next 50 years due to the aging population and lifestyle changes. Currently, catheter ablation is the gold standard for arrhythmia treatment. This is a staff-intensive invasive procedure, requiring patient hospitalization and with a high risk of complications, such as bleeding, infection and damage to heart valves and blood vessels. EBAMed's solution should ensure a more accurate, effective and safe treatment with its non-invasive medical device for heart arrhythmia treatment using proton therapy.

More information

EBAMed SA is a Swiss startup based in Geneva whose mission is to enable safe and effective non-invasive treatments of heart arrhythmias (and other related indications, such as hypertension), with protontherapy. The company is currently developing a medical device to enable non-invasive heart motion imaging and real-time synchronization of the therapeutic beam. Please visit ourLinked-In page

CNAO is the National Center of Oncological Hadron therapy is the only center in Italy that uses hadron therapy with both protons and carbon ions to treat tumors. The Center is based in Pavia, close to Milan. In addition to actively dealing with hadron therapy treatments, CNAO is also a Research and Development Centre whose activities aim at continuously stepping up the fight against cancer and other diseases.

UZ Leuven is a university hospital that wants to push the boundaries by combining specialized care and innovative treatments with human attention and respect for every patient. Future care providers and staff at UZ Leuven receive high-quality training, with a view to lifelong learning and innovation. As a pioneer in clinical research, the hospital also contributes to tomorrow's patient care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005035/en/

Contacts:

EBAMed:

Adriano Garonna, PhD

CEO

adriano.garonna@eba-med.com

+41 76 693 00 83