ALTAMIR: Altamir to invest in Odigo via the Apax France X fund

Paris, 23 September 2020 - Apax Partners SAS has entered into exclusive negotiations with Cap Gemini in view of acquiring Odigo, a leader in Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions principally for large companies.

Founded in 1986, Odigo is an omni-channel cloud platform that supports companies in the management of their customer interaction. The company offers cutting-edge technologies that improve both customer satisfaction and the employee experience in such a way as to stimulate growth in the sales of Odigo's customers.

With around 650 employees, Odigo accompanies more than 400,000 users and more than 200 customers in nearly 100 countries.

With Apax Partners as a new investor, Odigo would aim to accelerate its growth and international expansion, notably on the back of its plans for technological innovation.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

