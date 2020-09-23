

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $520.6 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $623.4 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.36 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $623.4 Mln. vs. $484.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $4.36 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



