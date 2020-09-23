MWC Shanghai to Precede MWC Barcelona, MWC LA Remains as Planned

GSMA today announced a rescheduling of its world-class MWC series for 2021. MWC21 Shanghai will now take place from 23 25 February 2021, and MWC21 Barcelona will now take place between 28 June 1 July 2021.

Moving MWC21 Barcelona, initially scheduled for the first week of March 2021, allows the GSMA to contend with external circumstances related to Covid-19.

The GSMA is committed and investing so that MWC21 Barcelona can go ahead safely and offer the unique, unmissable experience that has made it the world's most important mobile ecosystem convening platform. MWC21 Barcelona will also have virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA said: "With a continuously changing global outlook and following consultation with our board and membership and our top exhibitors, we have taken the careful decision to reschedule MWC21 Shanghai in February, and MWC21 Barcelona in June. The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Barcelona are of paramount importance."

John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd., said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of all our partners and clients who remain dedicated to ensuring MWC21 Barcelona is a success. MWC is more than just an event. It's an experience that brings the whole industry together and provides a platform to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive."

The rescheduling respects the global circumstance surrounding Covid-19. It recognises that both events are catalysts in the mobile ecosystem; they are platforms for launching new products and innovations, bringing together decision and deal makers.

The GSMA continues to work closely with the Host City Parties, and the decision to change the date of MWC21 Barcelona follows a period of planning and consultation with all major stakeholders. The date changes also ensure that 2021 reverts to a full annual cycle of MWC events between Shanghai, Barcelona and LA. Both the Host City Parties and the GSMA board support the decision of the GSMA.

Pau Relat, President of Governing board of Fira de Barcelona, said: "We fully support the GSMA's decision to reschedule the dates for MWC Barcelona and are deeply committed to making the best possible 2021 edition with an extraordinary participation of companies and visitors. The long-standing partnership between the MWC, Fira and the city of Barcelona has been a very successful one for everyone, and I'm sure it will continue to be so in the future."

Over the balance of 2020, the GSMA remains excited about its virtual series, Thrive, with remaining events in Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Eurasia and Latin America. For more information, please click here, https://www.gsmathrive.com/.

Host City Parties include: Barcelona City Council, Generalitat de Catalunya, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism, Fira de Barcelona, Tourism de Barcelona

