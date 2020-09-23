Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
23.09.2020 | 13:28
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Revised Arrangements for the Annual General Meeting

London, September 23

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company", "MIGO")

23 September 2020

Revised Arrangements for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

  • AGM will no longer be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL

Yesterday the Government announced increased measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, amongst other things urging office workers to stay at home if they possibly can.

The Board of Miton Global Opportunities plc has therefore taken the decision to follow the Government's advice and not to hold the Company's AGM at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL as previously announced.

Instead, the AGM will be held virtually via videoconference at 12.00 noon on Thursday, 24 September 2020. At the AGM, only the statutory, formal business will be conducted with the minimum quorum of shareholders present to meet the legal requirements. The Directors, who are also shareholders, will constitute the quorum. There will be no live presentation from the Investment Managers and no opportunity to interact with the Directors and no other shareholders will be admitted to the virtual meeting.

The above arrangement is in accordance with Schedule 14 of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 which introduced special provisions to facilitate general meetings during the pandemic.

The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their continued support and understanding in these extraordinary times. We hope that our shareholders and other stakeholders understand that everyone's health and safety must be our first priority in these exceptional circumstances.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary		Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8732
Email: info@frostrow.com

-ENDS-

