Navitas Systems Announces Hiring of John Sapp as New Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Energy Storage Leader to Position Navitas for New Stage of Growth

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Navitas Systems LLC (www.navitassys.com), a leading provider of lithium energy storage products for commercial, industrial and government customers, announced today that John Sapp has joined the Navitas team to become its new Chief Operating Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome aboard John Sapp as we prepare our company for a new surge in growth" said Alan ElShafei, Navitas Systems CEO and founder. "John's deep battery industry experience directly addresses all dimensions of Navitas businesses-cells, modules, and complete battery systems. We are fortunate to have an executive of John's caliber become a key part of our company".

Mr. Sapp is a pioneering leader who has developed, managed and launched multiple "industry first" technologies into production at both mature Tier 1 and Start-Up companies. He gained global enterprise-wide experience over the last 10 years in a variety of dynamic high-pressure roles by navigating each company through tremendous growth and crisis in a wide range of product, process and manufacturing challenges. His latest role prior to joining Navitas was as Executive Director of Global Product Development Process Design & Governance for a leading Uninterruptible Power Supplies company. Prior to that position, Mr. Sapp was VP of Program Management, reporting to the CEO of a prominent lithium battery manufacturer.

"I'm very excited to be joining such a great team here at Navitas", said Mr. Sapp. "The team's depth of knowledge and commitment are impressive, as is the wide range of battery products in the portfolio. The vision and culture that exists at Navitas, as well as the partnership with majority owner East Penn, makes this opportunity truly special. I am both thrilled and humbled to be entrusted to lead the company's operations into its next chapter".

About Navitas Systems, LLC

Navitas Systems is a leader in integrated design, technology development, and manufacturing of innovative energy-enabled system solutions and energy storage products for commercial, industrial, and government agency customers. Navitas Systems products range from customized energy storage solutions for motive, idle-reduction and defense related applications, along with custom renewable energy integrated power systems. The company is located in Ann Arbor Michigan, with both a 48,000 square foot R&D, Engineering, and Manufacturing Center, as well as a new 100,000 square foot Lithium Battery Systems Manufacturing Center. From advanced R&D, safe/high energy cell design, in-house custom lithium cell manufacturing, to sophisticated battery pack assembly including in-house designed battery management systems, Navitas Systems is a premier source for comprehensive energy storage solutions. In August 2019, East Penn Manufacturing partnered with Navitas Systems and acquired majority interest in the company. East Penn is a privately-owned company operating the largest single-site battery manufacturing facility in the world. More information on Navitas Systems is available at www.navitassys.com as well as Deka Ready Power lithium forklift battery information at www.dekareadypower.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/navitas-systems-llc. More information on East Penn Manufacturing can be found at www.eastpennmanufacturing.com.

CONTACT:

Misty Cruz

Navitas Systems

mcruz@navitassys.com

734-205-1427

SOURCE: Navitas Systems LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607282/Navitas-Systems-Announces-Hiring-of-John-Sapp-as-New-Chief-Operating-Officer