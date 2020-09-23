Accounting Seed London Office Joins Forces with Former Sage Financials Partners

Tripling EMEA Clients and Revenue in First 12 Months

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed brings on four new partners for the EMEA market, many of whom were former implementation partners of the now sunsetted accounting software product, Sage Financials. These partners include: Apptituda , EMPAUA , Glic-Tech , and Upper Sigma . All four software implementation specialists are Salesforce certified.

"Our footprint in EMEA is starting to take off and bringing on these four incredibly skilled and knowledgeable partners will be one of the many aspects that sets us above the competition," said founder and CEO of Accounting Seed, Tony Zorc. "The removal of Sage Financials put a lot of companies, on and off the Salesforce Platform, in a business critical situation, and we are honored to come alongside these companies in need and offer an accounting solution that is flexible to their needs."

Vice President of EMEA Sales, Shane Deacon, and the Accounting Seed team enlisted these four partners for their 20+ years of experience in implementing software solutions and their knowledge of the accounting needs in a variety of regions.

"We've been preparing to bring these four partners on board for quite some time now in order to serve our expanding markets effectively, and to increase support to those that are coming off of Sage Financials. These partners understand what that transition is going to take on a very intimate level," said Deacon. "The combination of Accounting Seed and these strong implementation partners brings new possibilities to financial management."

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands.

Accounting Seed's global headquarters is located in Columbia, Maryland, U.S., and their EMEA headquarters is located in London, U.K. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

