The highly competitive transportation services industry in North America is highly sensitive to various factors such as fluctuations in prices, fuel costs, labor costs, and government regulations. Additionally, preparing for the risks caused by the uncertainty of these factors is crucial for transportation services companies. In their recent successful engagement, Infiniti's risk management experts helped a company reduce lead time and improve the delivery time from production centers to customers by 44%.

"The performance of transportation services providers is sensitive to fluctuations in the price of transportation services and other factors. To succeed in the long-run, transportation services providers need to better facilitate the flow of goods from production centers to end-users," says a transportation services industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a transportation services company, based out of North America, faced increasing challenges such as supply chain disruption, incorrect demand-supply forecasts, and transportation delays. Additionally, advanced technology, driver shortages, and international trade disputes further resulted in greater supply chain risks. The transportation services company was unable ensure seamless supply chain operations, and therefore, approached experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk management solutions. Within the seven-week engagement, the client also sought to prevent data breaches, identify all secondary risks, tackle them, and adopt strategies to keep their inventory controlled.

Our Approach:

To assist the transportation services company, Infiniti's risk management experts adopted a three-phased approach that included the following:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify all operational risks and prioritize them based on the severity

Market assessment study to keep tabs on market changes and forecast supply-demand shifts

Competitive intelligence engagement to evaluate risk mitigation approaches undertaken by top market players

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's risk management solution, the transportation services company identified all risks associated with its supplier and inventory management process. Consequently, they could onboard new suppliers, manage compliance, and control requirements through multiple supply-chain tiers. The client was also able to address cyber-threats and implement an approach to prevent data breaches.

With Infiniti's risk management solution, the transportation services company was able to:

Improve inventory planning and increase forecast accuracy. To find out how read the complete article

Minimize distribution cost and cut down lead time

Reduce delivery time from the production centers to customers by 44%

