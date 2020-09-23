Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
GOLDPREIS-KORREKTUR zur richtigen Zeit! Diese Firma profitiert enorm!
23.09.2020 | 14:58
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 23

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 9 November 2020, to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 October 2020.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

23 September 2020

