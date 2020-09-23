Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Toshiba Corp. will emerge as major media and entertainment storage market participants during 2020-2024.

The media and entertainment storage market is expected to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the media and entertainment storage market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005490/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Media and Entertainment Storage Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The media and entertainment storage market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Media and Entertainment Storage Market Participants:

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. operates its business under various segments such as cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company offers high-performance file data access, capacity optimized object storage, and data management for metadata tagging and analysis, in addition to low-cost and highly secure cold storage solutions.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd. operates its business under two segments, which include the intelligent devices group (IDG) and data center group (DCG). The company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets technology products and services.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company employs multiple mechanisms for protecting media content at all points in the supply chain, establishes privacy policies to maintain confidentiality, and implements comprehensive global controls validated by independent compliance audits.

Media and Entertainment Storage Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Media and Entertainment Storage is segmented as below:

End-user Broadcast Production and post-production Media agencies Advertising Others

Storage Solution Network-attached storage Storage area network Direct-attached storage

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The media and entertainment storage market is driven by the rising use of digital advertising channels. In addition, other factors such as the rise in popularity of 4K UHD content are expected to trigger media and entertainment storage market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

