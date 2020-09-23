Blue Blocks Montessori School from India files a record 5 patents for student Inventions in Drones

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad has filed for a record 5 patents for Inventions in Drones designed by their young students. The slew of innovations have been made possible by young inventors to tackle new age challenges faced by the society.

While many of these inventions are in design or prototype stage, the early mover advantage will be with the students as the Intellectual Property of the solution will be with them.

There is an urgent need to overhaul the Indian education system by phasing out the current methodology and pedagogy and transforming it to learning through practical experience, real time learning outcome and emphasis on innovate and invent.

Speaking about the teaching methods and achievement of these young innovators R Ramanan, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary - NITI Aayog, Government of Indiasaid, "It is commendable that Blue Blocks School is encouraging young budding school student innovators to come up with indigenous patentable innovations leveraging its Drone Research & Innovation Centre in partnership with the private sector. Such initiatives will revolutionise education in our country and will make India the hub of innovation in the next decade. It will usher in much needed design-based, critical thinking and innovative mindsets that will develop technology driven socio-economic innovations benefiting our future generations."

To give the country a competitive edge in the innovation index, one needs to equip the future generation with design and critical thinking to provide students with the ability to analyze and use their creative thinking faculties to overcome challenges. By equipping the students through experiential learning, an innovative mindset is created which nurtures the young impressionable minds to become future problem-solvers.

"Historically, the Indian education system has been framed in a way that students learn at school and the outcome is realized much later in life. We believe in transforming this by revolutionising the system, wherein, children are not just learning but applying, creating, building and innovating while at school. We hope this encourages other young innovators and sets a benchmark in the country, which is also the aim of the new National Education Policy. We give special focus in creating innovation zones encouraging children to use their creative thinking and innovative approach in creating meaningful outcomes through skill-based and experiential learning. We believe that every child is capable of having a patent in his/her name, before leaving school, and that's what we strive to achieve at Blue Blocks," said Pavan Goyal, Founder, Blue Blocks.

Conceptualized by children ranging from 6 years to 10 years, the five inventions are unique and give a distinct solution to the numerous challenges faced by society. With the use of drones these innovations are focused at providing solutions to challenges such as rescuing a person from a borehole, providing medical assistance without human contact, automated security, monitoring health parameters and providing essential item to user.

With a firm belief that children should not lose their naturally curious and exploratory nature, this school nurtures a research-oriented mind set through Observation, Exploration, Experimentation, Prototyping, Building and Innovating. Please click on the link for a glimpse of Blue Block student innovations. https://youtu.be/b6-D4eF_WoE

About Blue Blocks

Ranked amongst the leading schools in Hyderabad, Blue Blocks is a pioneering school and one of the few offering a pure Montessori-based education curriculum and Cambridge Affiliation. Established in 2009, Blue Blocks offers a strong and alternative method of learning that involves self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. Blue Blocks is an authorized Montessori School offering programmes for the ages of 1 to 16 years, from Pre-primary to High School. Blue Blocks imparts an application based learning and research-oriented thinking enabling students to gain experiential learning. Blue Blocks strongly believes in providing a rich and resourceful schooling environment to make children world ready.

For further details, please contact:

Name: Pavan Goyal

Blue Blocks Montessori School

Drone Research & Innovation Centre

E: Pavan@BlueBlocks.in

info@blueblocks.in



Abhijit Ganu / Riddhima Redkar

Adfactors PR

E: Abhijit.Ganu@adfactorspr.com / Riddhima.Redkar@adfactorspr.com

M: +91 9769268386 / +91 9920057747

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279952/Blue_Blocks_Montessori_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279953/Students_Mentors_Blue_Blocks

_Montessori.jpg