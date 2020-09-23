Matillion Partner Ecosystem Identifies Trends Driving Data Transformation Market

Roundtable comprised of category-leading system integrators reveals strategies to better equip enterprise clients with modern data strategies

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), brought together data management consulting services leaders for a Matillion partner advisory roundtable to discuss how enterprise data transformation needs are impacted by current market trends. The event, held virtually in Q3, revealed the existing challenges and trends that are accelerated by the global pandemic and the pressing enterprise needs to access and leverage data for decision making.

- There is increasing demand for low-code and open source solutions among different data personas.

Businesses look to enable diverse roles within their organization to use data tools that can help them take control of their projects. There is demand among data engineers who want to use solutions with both low code and open source options. There is still a need for open source, which allows engineers to innovate with data. However, an emphasis on time-to-value and scalability within a complex, enterprise IT environment, and the need to access data across parts of a business, is driving the low code/no code market.

- Enterprises are balancing the need for speed with cost optimization.

Before the pandemic, many businesses were looking to increase time to value without increasing costs. But now, enterprises need to reduce infrastructure costs in preparation for a potential recession, but they also desire the quick implementation of solutions that enable them to leverage their data and reduce data latency to make timely, fact-based decisions.

-Enterprises need proven tech stacks and solutions from data consultants.

In an effort to help companies optimize cost and scale strategies, consultants see a need to deliver off-the-shelf solutions that will work for diverse business use cases. Data management, integration, and transformation solutions need to work well with one another to allow enterprises easier onboarding, quicker proof of concepts to demonstrate results, and faster time to value. Offering ready-made technology stacks delivers value for clients faster as data projects are scaled down to align with pressured budgets and internal competition for available resources.

- Data volumes are driving data infrastructure modernization.

The mean number of data sources per organization is 400 sources, and data volumes are growing by 63 percent per month. This has large enterprises progressing on their "cloud journey," by ditching legacy systems for new approaches in data management and data integration, to avoid additional technical debt and to position them for economic and business recovery. Cloud-native tools are easier to use and to scale, enabling enterprises to begin work on smaller proof-of-concepts to get the frameworks ready for when the pace of business picks up again.

- Talent acquisition is more critical than ever.

It is easier to find the right technology solutions than it is to find employees with the right skill sets. Enterprises need to attract data engineers that will implement a modern tech stack to help them derive value from the data they have spent years amassing and aggregating.

"The latest advancements in data technologies addressed enterprise needs prior to the pandemic, but there is added pressure to modernize almost overnight to cope with new and increasing challenges," said Robert Griswold, Senior Manager, Data Foundations Practice Lead at Capgemini.

"Enterprises continue to adjust to the new ways of working, and face increasing pressure to uncover data insights," said Brian Bickell, Data Practice Director at Interworks. "There is a growing need for flexible solutions that serve a remote, distributed team. Companies are doing all they can to ensure business continuity and the ability to scale to keep them moving forward during these uncertain times."

"Current market conditions present yet-unseen pressure on enterprises to mitigate costs while becoming as competitive as possible, said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "The trends identified by global leaders in manufacturing, finance, healthcare and more underscore demand for the power of the cloud, which organically solves for modern requirements while better positioning businesses to recover from the impact of a global pandemic."

