FCB Health Network Promotes Dr. Sommer Bazuro, PhD, to Newly Created Chief Medical Officer Position

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB Health Network Chief Executive Officer and President Dana Maiman announced today that Dr. Sommer Bazuro, PhD, has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer across its U.S. and E.U. offices.



An incredible leader with unparalleled medical credentials, Sommer has been the catalyzing force behind FCB Health Network's medical leadership. "Sommer is a partner to her agencies' teams, a trusted advisor to her clients and a thought leader across the industry. By elevating FCB Health Network's unmatched expertise and cultivating lasting relationships with clients, Sommer has reimagined the role and expectations for medical strategy," said Michael Guarino, Chief Commercial Officer for FCB Health Network.

Sommer holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, a BS-Research Intensive in Cell and Molecular Biology from Yale University and she conducted her postdoctoral research fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. An 11-year veteran at FCB Health Network, Sommer started at ProHealth, an FCB Health Network company on the medical communications side of the industry, ultimately transitioning to promotional advertising a few years later. She is also a Susan G. Komen Foundation Board Member, serving as Grants, Policy and Education Committee Chair.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role, as this is an opportunity to elevate our diverse, best-in-class medical talent even further," Sommer said. "I look forward to ensuring best practices are uniformly implemented across all of our offices in support of our amazing clients, as they continue to bring life-changing therapies to patients in desperate need."

In her new role, Sommer will continue to lead the FCB Health New York medical team while adding management of the E.U. medical strategists. Additionally, Sommer is leading a critical initiative for the entire FCB Health Network, developing solutions to address the disparity in recruitment of people of color into clinical trials.

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,500 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX - Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Trio and YuzuYello. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015, and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017, and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network "Network of the Year." The FCB Health Network also received "Network of the Year" honors at the 2019 Clio Health Awards.

Contact:

Marisa McWilliams

929 505 3311

Marisa.McWilliams@fcb.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6639e00e-c65e-4603-a88d-f415c6c1e0be