As Fitness Tech Rises in Popularity, Newswire's Sales Accelerator Presents Key Opportunities to Reach New Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / ?????While the COVID-19 pandemic initially brought major setbacks to the fitness industry as consumers placed workout regimens on the backburner in order to focus on basic safety, fitness technology has begun to play a critical role in COVID-19 related research. With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator, C-suite executives in the fitness tech space can gain access to new marketing channels to further sales growth for the remainder of this fiscal year. ?

Wearable technologies aren't new by any means, as devices such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit have been standard accessories for fitness enthusiasts for several years by this point. However, as Laura Bliss of CITYLAB discusses in her post from August 19, wearable fitness technology has been introduced in many medical circles as an effective tool in the detection of coronavirus in humans.

As fitness technology such as smartwatches, smartphone apps, and similar telehealth services begin to increase in value as they play instrumental roles in combating the ongoing pandemic, rising fittech and medtech firms can position their products and services to new audiences with the help of Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator.

"The Sales Accelerator can play a crucial role in any growth strategy for companies delivering vital products and services in the healthcare, medical, and fitness industry," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "The program has allowed our customers to generate more qualified leads in a short period of time while enhancing their brand in the industry."

With the EMA GT Sales Accelerator, costs per lead are a fraction of traditional rates when compared to similar leads generated by PPC campaigns. Direct access and engagement with targeted and qualified leads are delivered through a personalized approach to drive brand awareness.

For example, Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator has helped medical leaders drive sales leads and website traffic through consistent, effective communications to media and commercial targets.

"TeamUp Fitness App partnered with Newswire because of their exceptional team of media and marketing experts who understood our vision and created a detailed PR and Marketing Strategy that exceeded our expectations. Newswire's staff immediately downloaded our app and gave us valuable feedback and loved the concept of a platform developed exclusively for the fitness community," said Frank Pep, Chief Marketing Officer at TeamUp Fitness App. "Partnering with Newswire allows us to extend our staff, to help us bring our product to market more quickly, capture the attention of media, and generate quality leads for new users and partnerships."

Find out how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator can improve your potential for increased revenue through consistent campaign management.

