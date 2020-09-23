Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics has acquired Wyeth Projects Services Ltd. (Wyeth), a U.K.-based project management services organization serving petroleum, retail and quick-service restaurant clients. The acquisition will add to Sevan's global footprint and expand the company's client portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wyeth to the Sevan family," said Jim Evans, President and CEO of Sevan. "We look forward to a smooth and seamless transition across our companies, as both Sevan's and Wyeth's core values, culture and business practices are very similar. Additionally, working alongside Wyeth will further expand the trust of key international clients and accelerate our growth."

Wyeth a U.K.-based project management services firm with 20+ employees was founded in 2009 with a strong reputation for project delivery in the U.K. and globally. Founder Barry Wyeth has grown the business successfully and sees this acquisition as an opportunity to expand into new markets and sectors.

"I am extremely excited about this next chapter in the Wyeth story," said Barry Wyeth. "Together we will provide greater value to our existing clients and expand our client base into new sectors. We share the same values and ambitions to grow and develop in line with Sevan's vision."

Founded in 2011, Sevan helps clients develop, refresh and update their portfolio of sites. Large public competitors are not typically focused on the multi-site market, and smaller companies are often unable to compete with the breadth and quality of services Sevan provides.

In 2020, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 7th consecutive year and ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. In 2018, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked Sevan No. 29 on the list of 100 Best Medium Workplaces. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, awards rankings and acquisitions.

Sevan is a construction and project management firm that leverages innovative technology to deliver excellence to clients. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago, in Downers Grove, Illinois, with 400+ employees and an international office in London.

About Sevan

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan surveys more than 150 million square feet annually and has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves Safety and Sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

About Wyeth

Wyeth is a U.K.-based project management services firm founded in 2009 by Barry Wyeth. Wyeth has developed a strong team that works closely with retail and petroleum clients to provide solutions from inception to completion, for their investment and network development goals. The Wyeth team is able to handle a wide range of development and implementation projects from corporate branding programs to new to industry sites. Wyeth always targets the optimum balance of safety, quality, cost and speed. Wyeth works with many global clients including Motor Fuel Group, Valero, Total, Applegreen, Oman Oil, BP and Harvest Energy. As a small company, Wyeth is client-centric, entrepreneurial and solution orientated. To read more about Wyeth, visit www.wyethprojects.com.

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling +1 312.285.0590 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.

Contacts:

Hafsa Mahmood

Manager, Marketing Communications

Phone: 312.285.0590

E-mail: hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

Website: www.sevansolutions.com