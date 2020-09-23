The Vitamins procurement market will register an incremental spend of about 3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Vitamins market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages
Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment
- SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges.
- Our Vitamins procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.
Vitamins Procurement: Strategies and Category Management
SPEND GROWTH AND DEMAND SEGEMENTATION
- The Vitamins market will register an incremental spend of about 3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2020-2024
- On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.
Some of the top Vitamins suppliers enlisted in this report
This Vitamins procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- BASF SE
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Glanbia Plc
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- ParkAcre Enterprises Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- Dow Inc.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
Appendix
