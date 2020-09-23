

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index for July is due at 9:00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 105.18 against the yen, 1.1693 against the euro, 1.2738 against the pound and 0.9212 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de