Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2020) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that additional drilling completed at its 100% owned Tower Property has expanded the Tower Deposit mineralization along strike and at depth. Management has determined that it is appropriate that this additional mineralization be added to the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently being prepared by the Company and its independent consultants. The Tower Deposit's mineralization strike length has increased to approximately 1,000 metres and has been intersected to depths of approximately 800 metres.

These latest drill results in the deep part of the Tower Deposit appear to add depth and strike length, therefore Rockcliff will complete an updated Mineral Resource model as part of its PEA work. Management is using these new drill hole results to gain further geotechnical knowledge including rock quality characteristics and structural data for the Tower Deposit. This drill program will provide additional and more representative rockmass data for use in the PEA's engineering design for the ground support requirements and the stope designs. The new drill data should support the PEA assumptions for the rate of advance in development headings, the stope dilution and recovery and the host rock behaviour, especially in the crown pillars.

Alistair Ross, President and CEO, commented: "It is fortunate for us to be able to incorporate, mid-stream, this new drill data into our PEA. Although this extends the date for publishing our PEA, it allows us to maintain our promise to deliver a high quality study to the market. The PEA results are anticipated to be known before the end of the year. I believe that when the PEA has been finalized, our shareholders will appreciate the level of confidence they can place in the study results."

Tower Drill Program

Significant down hole mineralized intervals are summarized below. Drill holeTP20-102 is presently being logged. Geophysical probing of TP20-101 indicated that off hole conductivity exists below, south and north of the drill hole.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu% Zn% Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq % TP20-088 229.00 233.20 4.20 1.77 0.05 0.22 13.22 2.04 includes 229.00 230.69 1.69 3.69 0.07 0.44 26.31 4.21 TP20-089 275.64 275.84 0.20 0.31 0.02 0.06 1.00 0.36 TP20-090 289.37 289.58 0.21 0.66 0.00 0.91 1.70 1.27 TP20-091 275.50 275.70 0.20 1.47 0.03 0.25 4.50 1.68 TP20-092 287.19 287.40 0.21 0.99 0.02 0.12 3.80 1.11 TP20-093 233.78 235.52 1.74 3.93 1.94 0.26 21.54 4.98 includes 233.78 234.59 0.81 7.76 3.85 0.28 42.35 9.69 TP20-095 221.27 223.77 2.50 0.67 0.08 0.05 4.41 0.77 includes 222.46 222.78 0.32 1.61 0.19 0.06 9.50 1.80 TP20-096 214.30 214.70 0.40 2.39 0.17 0.35 13.10 2.78 TP20-097 619.54 622.05 2.51 4.98 2.56 0.44 23.10 6.39 includes 620.00 621.56 1.56 7.23 2.93 0.59 33.06 8.95 TP20-098 330.75 331.00 0.25 1.22 1.65 0.18 5.50 1.99 TP20-099 392.44 396.54 4.10 0.76 0.06 0.31 4.94 1.02 and 829.75 830.74 0.99 2.57 1.30 0.11 9.80 3.19 includes 830.12 830.44 0.32 7.08 3.75 0.27 26.80 8.85 TP20-101 700.96 704.43 3.47 3.89 3.00 0.37 15.84 5.36 includes 701.27 701.99 0.72 8.27 3.34 0.93 31.25 10.36



m =metres represent down hole widths as true widths are not currently known, gpt = grams per tonne, CuEq = copper equivalent values used: US$3.00 copper, US$1.10 zinc, US$1350/troy ounce gold ($43.40/gram), US$16.50/troy ounce silver ($0.53/gram). 100% metal recoveries were applied. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. Assays are pending for TP20-100 and TP20-102. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.





Figure 1: Tower Deposit Longitudinal Projection, Q3-2020 Drill Pierce Point Locations and 2019 Mineral Resource Update Outline.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/64464_4224d46b94e63b1d_001full.jpg

Tower Deposit Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") with an effective date of March 2, 2020 and filed on SEDAR on April 16, 2020 is summarized below.

Tower Property Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at 1.5% CuEq cut-off(1-10)

Classification Tonnes

(k) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) Zn

(Mlbs) Au

(koz) Ag

(koz) CuEq

(Mlbs) Indicated 1,026 4.69 1.32 0.85 23.7 5.74 106.0 29.8 28.1 783 129.8 Inferred 367 3.53 1.05 0.57 18.0 4.29 28.6 8.5 6.8 212 34.7



1) Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues.

2) Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.

(3) The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

(4) Approximate Jan 31/20 two year trailing average US$ metal prices used were $3/lb Cu, $1.10/lb Zn, $1,350/oz Au and $16.50/oz Ag. The US$: CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.77.

(5) Respective process recoveries for Cu, Zn, Au, Ag were 95%, 80%, 80%, 80%

(6) Respective smelter payables for Cu, Zn, Au, Ag were 96.5%, 85%, 90%, 90%.

(7) Respective USD Cu and Zn smelter treatment charges used were $80 and $250/tonne with concentrate freight of CDN$65/tonne.

(8) CuEq% was calculated as follows: Cu% + (Zn % x 0.220) + (Au g/t x 0.673) + (Ag g/t x 0.008).

(9) The 1.5% CuEq cut-off is approximately equivalent to a C$100/tonne project operating cost.

(10) Contained metal totals may differ due to rounding.

Neither Rockcliff's Qualified Person, Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., nor P&E's Qualified Person, Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., nor management of Rockcliff are aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues that may materially affect the estimate of the Mineral Resource.

Additional drill hole information is highlighted in the table below.

HOLE ID UTM-E UTM-N DH_Dip DH

Azimuth Actual

EOH TP20-088 485897 5980623 -45 310 290 TP20-089 485897 5980623 -49 310 309 TP20-090 485897 5980623 -53 310 401 TP20-091 485735 5980564 -45 348 350 TP20-092 485735 5980564 -50 348 377 TP20-093 485955 5980643 -45 305 275 TP20-094 485957 5980636 -54 305 350 TP20-095 486015 5980680 -45 305 266 TP20-096 486050 5980713 -45 305 251 TP20-097 486676 5981231 -65 289 743 TP20-098 485954 5981006 -50 185 356 TP20-099 486678 5981226 -73 278 869 TP20-100 486063 5981188 -75 90 859 TP20-101 486676 5981231 -70 289 737 TP20-102 486656 5981091 -66 290 pending

TGR Nickel-PGE Drilling

Drilling at the TGR NI-PGE Prospect and surrounding area totalled 1,452 m in 4 holes. No significant observable mineralization was noted in the drill holes. Samples have been sent to the lab for nickel and PGE analysis. Additonal exploration included geophysical probing of all drill holes where induction surveys identified additional anomalous areas for drill testing. A compilation study from the drill program is ongoing and will aid in understanding what additional exploration is required.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that pertains to the Tower Drill Program that forms part of the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

Samantha Espley, P.Eng., VP Mining Transformation, BESTECH, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirement as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that pertains to the Tower PEA study that forms part of the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance: Assays

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to TSL Laboratories (TSL) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi-acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3,000 ppb) were reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 Assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt and high grade gold properties.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

