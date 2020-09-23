Bioimpedance Device Market Growth Is Expected to Witness 2.2X Growth in the Upcoming Years - Future Market Insights

Use of Bioimpedance devices is going to witness a moderate growth in terms of value due to increasing cases of chronic kidney disease and rising disposable income.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Bioimpedance device market is expected to flourish tremendously in North America and Europe in terms of value through the forecast period (2018-2028). Hospitals and health centres contribute for the maximum share in the market. Online marketing is rapidly driving the sale of device globally. Increasing obese population is one of main factors which is boosting the market.

"Better medical facilities and healthcare industry in North America with higher standards of living and rising disposable income is increasing adoption of bioimpedance device. Manufacturers are focussing on product launches and offerings, which will help the market witness proper growth, boosting the use globally," states the FMI Analyst.

Bioimpedance Device Market - Important Highlights

North America exhibits lucrative opportunity while top players contribute to over 50% of the market share.

Application wise, medical sector is expected to expand in terms of value over the forecast period.

A noticeable expansion will be seen by investors by working on product innovation and launching.

Market is expected to grow by 2.2x in between 2018-2028 and Asia-Pacific region will display incremental opportunities.

Bioimpedance Device Market - Critical Factors

Demand is largely noticed in health care sectors for weight loss and obesity management.

Increasing chronic kidney disease and rising disposable income has led the market to witness steady growth.

Improving economic conditions and rising number of Chinese players in the market is boosting the market.

Online marketing has enhanced the sale and reduced operations as well as distribution cost, thereby, expanding the market.

Bioimpedance Device Market - Key Restraints

Lack of trained professionals and less awareness can act as a major hindrance.

There can be complications in treating obesity and pulmonary function which results in lesser use too.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The pandemic has affected every small and big industry in terms of profit or production. This particular sector has not experienced much of a loss because the use belongs highly in healthcare industries. Though people are shifting towards a better and safe lifestyle yet obese population and weight management training is required by most of them but the huge number of positive cases across India and USA has only caused entire economy to droop down sharply. Patients are now relying on better medical aids than before. These devices might be complicated but are cost-efficient and easily available.

Competition Landscape

North America and Europe is expected to witness a considerable amount of growth, presenting ample opportunities like it did in the past. The key players in this market include General Electric Company, Omron Healthcare Inc., ImpediMed Ltd., Seca, RJL Systems Inc., Soehnle, and Bodystat.

Key Players are operating on the basis of market shares, strategies and product offerings and innovation. Manufacturers are working on producing portable and affordable devices. This market is largely based on demand-supply approach.

More on the Report

The report presents macro as well as micro economic factors with segmentation on the basis of product type (single-frequency and multiple frequency bioimpedance device ), modality (wire and wireless), end-user (hospitals, rehabilitation centres, etc.) and in-depth region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia).

