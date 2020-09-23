Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., OSI Systems Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc. will emerge as major blood pressure cuffs market participants during 2020-2024.

The blood pressure cuffs market is expected to grow by USD 115.63 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the blood pressure cuffs market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The blood pressure cuffs market will witness Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Participants:

Microlife Corp.

Microlife Corp. operates its business under consumer products and professional products. The company offers both soft and rigid cuffs. The cuffs are equipped with color-coded connectors to be used with all 3G Microlife blood pressure monitors.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc. operates its business under the products segment. The company offers Easy-Wrap ComFit Cuff (Model: CFX-WR17). It is a wide range cuff and fits standard to large sized arms. It is compatible only with the Advanced Accuracy Blood Pressure Monitor Series.

OSI Systems Inc.

OSI Systems Inc. has business operations under three segments, namely security, healthcare, and optoelectronics and manufacturing. The company offers UltraCheck Nylon Reusable BP Cuffs. These BP cuffs are available in multiple sizes along with a variety of adapters.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Blood Pressure Cuffs is segmented as below:

Product Reusable cuffs Disposable cuffs

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



The blood pressure cuffs market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension. In addition, other factors such as a rise in use of disposable cuffs to reduce HAIs is expected to trigger the blood pressure cuffs market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

