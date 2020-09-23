DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration of Trading 23-Sep-2020 / 14:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 10:00am 23/09/2020, following the lifting of a trading halt on the ASX. European Lithium Ltd Ordinary Shares Symbol: EUR ISIN: AU000000EUR7 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 84746 EQS News ID: 1135745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2020 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)