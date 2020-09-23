Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Enters Into Joint Venture Development Agreement

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a Joint Venture (JV) between Electric Tribe and VINSA Consulting.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will co-develop with Electric Tribe a QR-code sales and tracking system for the California cannabis industry.

The Company, through its previously announced agreement with VINSA consulting and their networks of dispensaries and products manufacturers has begun a pilot program to develop a standardized contactless purchase program. Thus far, 12 cannabis brands and 3 Los Angeles based dispensaries have signed on to the program. The parties believe that with the recent Covid pandemic demand has accelerated for technology solutions as seen with grocery shopping and dining. With the assistance of VINSA's vast cannabis industry network, the parties believe cannabis centric QR-code systems will be the next major industry disruptor.

Once launched in the coming weeks, the Company will provide links where consumers and investors can view its pilot program participants.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "The rapid deployment of this system in our pilot program stands to be a game changer in the cannabis industry. Anyone that's been out to dinner lately, has likely seen the QR-code system being utilized for menus. The cannabis dispensary market remains late to the game on these advancements leaving a huge opportunity for Strategic, Electric Tribe and VINSA to capitalize on."

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

About VINSA Consulting: VINSA Consulting is the leading sales and operations consulting firm for the California cannabis industry. Focused on bringing forward-thinking, high-impact business strategies and practices to the cannabis supply chain.

About Electric Tribe: is a Seattle and Los Angeles based software studio that designs & develops technology products for emerging industries. Electric Tribe has significant project experience in the nascent cannabis sector.

