Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZMP Inc. will emerge as major automotive stereo camera market participants during 2020-2024.

The automotive stereo camera market is expected to grow by USD 425.68 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive stereo camera market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The automotive stereo camera market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Stereo Camera Market Participants:

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Ricoh Co. Ltd. operates its business under various segments such as office printing, office services, commercial printing, industrial printing, thermal media, and other. The company offers automotive stereo camera which output three-dimensional information fast and in real time.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH operates its business under four segments, which include mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. The company offers automotive stereo camera for three dimensional surround sensing.

Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer Inc. has business operations under electronics and brake systems segments. The company offers 4th generation stereo vision camera offers 100 degree field of view configuration with 1.7 megapixel resolution.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Stereo Camera is segmented as below:

Application Passenger cars Commercial vehicles

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The automotive stereo camera market is driven by growing demand for automotive safety solutions. In addition, other factors such as insurance companies encouraging the adoption of advanced safety systems is expected to trigger the automotive stereo camera market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

