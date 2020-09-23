

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced financial support of $360 million towards maternal and child health in the country.



Out of this, $341 million was allocated to 55 states, territories and nonprofit organizations through the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program, and $16 million to the State Maternal Health Innovation (State MHI) Program to improve maternal health outcomes.



The funds under MIECHV program support communities to provide voluntary, evidence-based home visiting services to pregnant women and parents with young children up to kindergarten entry.



'We know that home visiting programs are an effective way to improve moms' and kids' health and well-being, and they continue to play a critical role addressing needs during the pandemic,' said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. 'In addition to tackling the pressing challenge of maternal and child health, these awards support exactly the kind of person-centered program that we believe can help foster long-term health and independence,' he added.



Administered by HRSA, in partnership with the Administration for Children and Families, the MIECHV Program supports pregnant women and families in at-risk communities as they raise children.



In fiscal 2019, the MIECHV Program served 154,000 parents and children, and provided over one million home visits. Almost three-fourths of families participating in the Program had household incomes at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de