Regarding the increase of the authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB NEO Finance, AB (company code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) as the sole shareholder of FinoMark, UAB on 2020-09-23 has signed the decision of the sole shareholder of FinoMark, UAB to increase the share capital of FinoMark, UAB by EUR 100,000 by issuing 10,000,000 ordinary intangible registered shares, nominal value per share - 0.01 EUR, the total nominal value of the issued shares - 100,000 EUR, the price of one share - 0.01 EUR, the total issue price - 100,000 EUR, all of which will be acquired by NEO Finance, AB. On 2020-07-07, the capital of FinoMark, UAB was increased by EUR 50,000, therefore after this newincrease of the share capital the authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB will be EUR 152,500 and will be divided into 15,250,000 units of ordinary registered intangible assets with a nominal value of EUR 0.01. The authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB is being increased in order to comply with the equity capital requirements set in Law on Crowdfunding in order to be included into the Official list of crowdfunding platform operator. Regarding the disclosure of significant transactions of NEO Finance, AB According to Clause 23.6 of rules of the First North in Lithuania, the Company shall disclose information on material events (any transaction worth 10% or more of the issuer's equity capital or total nominal value of securities admitted to trading, selecting higher criterion from these two criteria, shall be deemed material). Therefore, given that when signing a new loan agreement with ERA Capital, UAB the threshold of a significant transaction in 2020 is reached, we inform that: On 2020-06-29, the Company signed a loan agreement with ERA Capital, UAB according to which ERA Capital, UAB granted a loan of EUR 50,000 to the Company, and the Company undertook to repay it by 2023-06-29 and pay 7.5 percent of annual interest. On 2020-09-23, the Company signed a loan agreement with ERA Capital, UAB according to which ERA Capital, UAB grants a loan of EUR 100,000 to the Company, and the Company undertakes to repay it by 2023-09-23 and pay 7.5 percent of annual interest. Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva@neofinance.com