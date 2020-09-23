Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

MicroPort Scientific Corp., Tepha Inc., and Terumo Corp. will emerge as major bioabsorbable stents market participants during 2020-2024.

The bioabsorbable stents market is expected to grow by USD 5.68 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bioabsorbable stents market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The bioabsorbable stents market will witness Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bioabsorbable Stents Market Participants:

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

MicroPort Scientific Corp. operates its business under various segments such as orthopedics devices business, cardiovascular devices business, crm business, endovascular devices business, neurovascular devices business, surgical devices business, heart valve business, and other business. The company offers a range of bioabsorbable stents products such as Firesorb.

Tepha Inc.

Tepha Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include monofilament suture, monofilament mesh, surgical film, and composite mesh. The company offers a range of polymeric stents for reabsorption product such as TephaFLEX It is the first bioabsorbable stent to receive FDA approval.

Terumo Corp.

Terumo Corp. has business operations under various segments, namely cardiac and vascular company, general hospital company, and blood management company. The company offers a range of bioabsorbable stents products such as Ultimaster.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bioabsorbable Stents is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers

Material Metallic stents Polymeric stents

Application Coronary artery disease Peripheral artery disease

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



The bioabsorbable stents market is driven by the increasing prevalence of CADs. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for MI procedures are expected to trigger bioabsorbable stents market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period.

