Ping An Good Doctor launches "Ping An Doctor Home" for Strategy + Product Dual Upgrade

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, a leading online healthcare service platform in China, announced that following an upgrade in strategies and products, it will launch "Ping An Doctor Home", a heavyweight sub-brand for establishing a professional communications bridge between doctors and patients, as well as upgrade of four major services (i.e. Private Doctors, Doctor Virtual Office, team of doctors and guaranteed insurance), which includes the meanings of "Doctor Home", "Family Doctors" and "Private Doctors", in order to build a dual platform that serves both patients and doctors.

Fang Weihao, Acting Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor, said that Ping An Good Doctor commenced a strategic upgrade in mid-2020, mainly targeting channel, service and capability. Its latest product, "Ping An Doctor Home" represents an essential move in consolidating the company's leading presence in the industry, in becoming a trendsetter, and in accelerating its development horizontally and vertically.

Comprehensive upgrade of private doctors and creation of a quality doctor ecosystem

In the second half of 2019, Ping An Good Doctor pioneered a family doctor product in China, namely, Private Doctors, which has quickly gained recognition from both the customer- and business-end since its debut one year ago. In the first half of 2020, 99% of comments it has received has been positive, which has established a strong reputation and influence. It has provided over 500 corporate customers from various fields, including real estate, medical and retail, with one-stop services comprising one-to-one online consultations with private doctors, offline hospital outpatient registration assistance, and escort services.

Based on its innovative Private Doctors product, "Ping An Doctor Home" targets individuals and families. A multi-layered membership system of health steward services has been launched to achieve personalized health management. Private Doctors of "Ping An Doctor Home" can help patients recover from minor diseases, while Family Doctors can track the entire family from children, adults to the elderly, offering all-round healthcare services. By leveraging world-leading AI technology and quality domestic and overseas medical resources, "Ping An Doctor Home" not only can designate a doctor to each user, and family doctor to each family, but can also provide 24x7 quality and personalized medical and healthcare services to users by conducting long-term tracking of the users' health condition and by building ongoing and complete personal health files.

It is worth noting that "Ping An Doctor Home" will also conduct a comprehensive upgrade of the Doctor Virtual Office in order to help doctors fulfill their dream of opening an online consultation room. By addressing the five needs of doctors in terms of research, income, brand, capability and efficiency, together with the support of a four-tier doctor system comprising AI doctor assistant, in-house doctors, external doctors and renowned doctors, "Ping An Doctor Home" strives to build the world's largest doctor ecosystem as well as adopt technologies to more effectively facilitate the work of doctors.

Furthermore, with the help of newly added voice and video consultation functions, "Ping An Doctor Home" will be able to match doctors and patients more accurately. Ping An Good Doctor can also break the time limit via "Ping An Doctor Home" and provide a real-time online one-to-one platform, facilitating exchange between patients and specialists or general practitioners; helping patients find skilled, renowned doctors in a convenient manner and realize efficient utilization and matching of quality medical resources between doctors and patients.

In the process, "Ping An Doctor Home" will also concurrently upgrade guaranteed insurance in order to ensure the rise in standard of online medical services. By linking with insurance products, "Ping An Doctor Home" provides strong insurance system protection, addresses the concerns of doctors and patients, and also provides solid support for Internet medical services.

Build "service user + doctor" dual platform and professional communication bridge between doctors and patients

The medical and healthcare service industry in China still has many "pain points" that require resolution. Ping An Good Doctor has focused on strategic upgrade in terms of channel, service and capability since mid-2020. With regard to channel, it has expanded from patients and insurance customers to corporate customers and Internet hospitals. As for service, the upgrade of its services has included from medical services to both medical services and health services, and from private doctors only to both private doctors and family doctors, covering individuals and families. In respect of capability, it has strengthened its in-house medical team and has continuously recruited more specialists and skilled doctors to establish a network of "in-house + external doctors". Furthermore, it has also changed its focus from online expansion to both online and offline expansion. Ping An Good Doctor has adhered to its mission of building a bridge for effective interaction between doctors and patients and aims at gaining trust, bringing expertise and providing convenience, in a bid to build China's largest online medical service platform with the best model and highest competitive level.

Since its establishment in 2014, Ping An Good Doctor has completed a leap from zero to its current state in just six years. It has rapidly attracted customers, built a solid reputation, established an initial revenue model and landed on the capital market. Ping An Good Doctor has been at the forefront of the industry, both in terms of exploring business models and developing innovative products. The launch of "Ping An Doctor Home" will further strengthen its medical service capability and enable Ping An Good Doctor to maintain its leadership in the industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280023/LOGO.jpg