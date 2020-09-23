ValueSelling Associates, Inc.: Sales Expert Tiago Pinto Joins ValueSelling Associates

ValueSelling Associates Increases Its Footprint in Portugal

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020Associates, Inc. announces its partnership with Tiago Pintoto expand ValueSelling's customized sales training and sales coaching offerings in Portugal.



In his role, Tiago helps sales people, sales managers, and managing directors achieve revenue targets through the ValueSellingFramework, a proven value-based sales approach. As a successful sales leader for more than 20 years, Tiago has worked with sales leaders and their teams in the pharmaceutical, distribution and professional services industries, helping them grow revenue in complex B2B market conditions and align their go-to-market strategies with sales processes.

Prior to joining ValueSelling Associates, Tiago was a financial controller for CTT, the Portuguese post; Balanced Scorecard specialist for Novabase, a major Portuguese IT company; HR manager for Altis Hotels; Sales Consultant for Mind Capital, a training company; and Co-founder of Beta-i, a company dedicated to help startups thrive. He began his sales career as a consultant and trainer for Miller Heiman Group.

Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Tiago is fluent in English and Portuguese. He earned an Industrial Engineering degree from the Faculdade de Ciências e Tecnologia (UNL).

"Tiago is passionate about helping companies achieve measurable and sustainable sales transformation," said President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Julie Thomas. "Whether he is consulting emerging businesses to become "investor-ready" or coaching sales leaders to implement proven sales processes and methodologies, Tiago is dedicated to driving results."

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associatesis the creator of the ValueSelling Framework, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Twitter (https://twitter.com/ValuSelling)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/valueselling-associates)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ValueSellingAssociates)

(https://www.facebook.com/ValueSellingAssociates)

Media Contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f40fa98-467f-481f-9c31-eaca6b6b1286