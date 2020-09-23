Rocky 2020: Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Lauds Maine High Court for Decision Allowing Rank Choice Voting to Proceed Nov. 3

On the ballot in Maine, De La Fuente believes Mainers have a chance to make history and send a message to the two ruling parties that they are dissatisfied with the parties' focus on maintaining power and their lack of accountability.

BANGOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Alliance Party of Maine presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente today congratulated Maine Supreme Judicial Court justices for their ruling allowing rank choice voting to proceed statewide for the Nov. 3 election. The ruling makes it possible for new, fresh political voices to be heard when independent thinkers are ranked and chosen to represent all of the people.

"I believe like in the movie The Network, the voters of this nation and especially Maine are 'mad as hell and they're not going to take it anymore,'" declared De La Fuente, now in his second run for the presidency. "Rank choice voting provides Maine voters the opportunity to vote for me, and other third party and independent candidates like me, to take office and begin to bring about the necessary changes this state and nation so desperately need."

The court disagreed with arguments heard Sept. 15 on whether the Maine GOP collected enough signatures to force a "People's Veto" referendum on a state law extending the rank choice voting system used in congressional races to presidential elections.

"For too long, the political elite of this country have left so many people out of the process, showing they don't understand and don't care about the challenges average people face day in and day out, especially with COVID, joblessness, ongoing environmental damage and racial injustices," said De La Fuente. "I am running to change all of that for Mainers - and for all in America.

"The two ruling parties and their representatives have allowed huge inequalities to develop in America in healthcare, education, food security, justice, foreign policy, environmental risks and housing," said Jim Rex, former Education Secretary in South Carolina, and chairman of the Alliance Party. "Rank choice voting can be a remedy for those evils, and the people of Maine should be proud that they are leading the nation in challenging a broken system - and making history in the process."

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE PARTY

The Alliance Party and its candidates believe that we should put our national effort towards excelling in the critical areas that determine quality of life for Americans, our global communities, and our planet itself. This requires that at a national level we have a unified vision of what success looks like, as well as unity of effort to achieve our objectives. We believe we must immediately set our sights on winning the gold in the critical areas of economic renewal, climate change, providing quality and affordable healthcare, and educating the future generations of Americans to successfully compete on the world stage. These tasks should begin immediately, Without regard for partisan politics, ideological constraints, or historical limitations. To learn more, visit TheAllianceParty.com

