How Krishon Gaines A.K.A. BANDPLAY Climbed His Way to The Top of The Music Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Krishon Gaines, better known as BANDPLAY, has been invested in music since he was a young boy. Growing up in Columbia, Tennessee, BANDPLAY was exposed to music from a very young age. He knew his whole life that he wanted to become a music producer, and that's exactly what he did. In 2012, BANDPLAY was fired from his job as an insurance agent and started a music production company called Street Orchestra, where he provides opportunities for artists and producers, like himself, to be able to spread their music to a broader audience. BANDPLAY provides a platform for creators to be their organic self, despite what they are exposed to on a regular basis.

Entrepreneurs face extreme challenges when starting a business from scratch, and BANDPLAY is no exception. Coming from a background with no business experience, it was difficult for him to be able to establish a solid network and customer base. Making a name for himself was something that he knew would be difficult, but it was something he knew he would do. Without the right mindset and goals, none of BANDPLAY's success would have been possible.

An entrepreneur's mindset can be the difference between great success and great failure. For BANDPLAY, he knew that he wanted to be in the music industry from day one, so he developed Street Orchestra into his performance stage. One thing that helped him maintain focus was having tunnel vision with everything regarding his business. BANDPLAY believes that you should not let anything or anybody get in the way of becoming your vision of success. With no fear getting in his way, BANDPLAY went from rags to riches and became one of the top producers in the world.

As BANDPLAY climbed to the top of the music industry, seeking success was something that always kept him pushing forward. Success in his eyes means being happy with what you're doing every day, you are comfortable and happy with your clients and their needs, and finally knowing that your hard work is not going unnoticed. Through his diligent and consistent hard work, BANDPLAY has created a name for himself by differentiating his beats from other producers in the industry. BANDPLAY focuses on making beats that are unique and simple at the same time, allowing for the main instrument to be the artist's voice. With great success so far, BANDPLAY has his eyes set on bigger and better plans for the future.

Moving forward, BANDPLAY is focusing his energy on creating his first studio album, produced by himself and his fellow producers involved with Street Orchestra. On top of that, BANDPLAY is continuing to create a bigger and better name for himself and his brand by expanding his sound and showing it off to more people worldwide. BANDPLAY is a name to watch in the industry with names like Young Dolph in his studio.

