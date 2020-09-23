AM Best has revised the under review status to negative from developing for the Financial Strength Ratings of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "bb" of Noor Takaful General PJSC (NTG) (United Arab Emirates) and Noor Takaful Family PJSC (NTF) (UAE).

On 27 February 2020, AM Best placed NTG's and NTF's Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications following an announcement on 18 February 2020 by Dar Al Takaful PJSC (DAT), a midsize Takaful company operating in the UAE market, that it had entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire NTG and NTF. The transaction subsequently closed on 26 July 2020.

The ratings have been placed under review with negative implications as AM Best expects the newly formed group's consolidated financial leverage to be higher than initially anticipated due to the transaction being funded entirely by debt. The ratings are expected to remain under review pending AM Best's assessment of the consolidated financial strength of the newly created group, and the impact that this could have on the credit fundamentals of NTG and NTF, as well as completion of detailed discussions with the group's management.

