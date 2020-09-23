The "Ireland Building Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2015 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted business and consumer sentiment in Ireland, leading to building construction sectors recording the lowest growth in years. Though recovery is expected to begin starting Q1 2020, it will take at least 6-8 quarters before residential and commercial construction sectors return to a stable growth trajectory.
Relatively speaking, the publisher expects growth in the affordable housing segment to bounce back faster than mid-tier and luxury segments. Office and retail segments are expected to witness a slow recovery as collapsed demand will take 6-8 quarters to recover completely.
The building construction industry in Ireland is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% to reach EUR 18.8 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Ireland, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Ireland.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Ireland
- Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Ireland
Ireland Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical pharmaceutical
- Metal material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Ireland
Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Ireland
Cities Covered
- Dublin
- Cork
- Dun Laoghaire
- Limerick
- Galway
- Tallaght
- Waterford
- Swords
- Drogheda
- Dundalk
Companies Mentioned
- BAM Ireland
- B C Contractors Ltd
- SISK Group
- McInerney Holdings plc
- ABM Construction Ltd
- Mercury Engineering
- Bennett (Construction) Ltd
- John Graham Construction Ltd
- TBD Group Holdings Ltd
- Bakkala Consulting Engineers
- Byrne Looby Partners Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7l8hg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005682/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900