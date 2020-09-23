The "Ireland Building Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2015 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 30+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted business and consumer sentiment in Ireland, leading to building construction sectors recording the lowest growth in years. Though recovery is expected to begin starting Q1 2020, it will take at least 6-8 quarters before residential and commercial construction sectors return to a stable growth trajectory.

Relatively speaking, the publisher expects growth in the affordable housing segment to bounce back faster than mid-tier and luxury segments. Office and retail segments are expected to witness a slow recovery as collapsed demand will take 6-8 quarters to recover completely.

The building construction industry in Ireland is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% to reach EUR 18.8 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Ireland, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Ireland.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Ireland Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Ireland

Price point income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Ireland Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Ireland

Ireland Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical pharmaceutical

Metal material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Ireland

Ireland Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Ireland

Cities Covered

Dublin

Cork

Dun Laoghaire

Limerick

Galway

Tallaght

Waterford

Swords

Drogheda

Dundalk

Companies Mentioned

BAM Ireland

B C Contractors Ltd

SISK Group

McInerney Holdings plc

ABM Construction Ltd

Mercury Engineering

Bennett (Construction) Ltd

John Graham Construction Ltd

TBD Group Holdings Ltd

Bakkala Consulting Engineers

Byrne Looby Partners Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7l8hg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005682/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900