Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, PJSC LUKOIL, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc. will emerge as major compressor oil market participants during 2020-2024

The compressor oil market is expected to grow by USD 1.069 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the compressor oil market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The compressor oil market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Compressor Oil Market Participants:

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp. operates its business under various segments such as upstream, downstream, and chemical. The company offers Mobil SHC Rarus Series, Mobil Rarus SHC 1020 Series, Mobil Rarus SHC 1020 Series, Mobil Rarus 800 Series, and Mobil Rarus 400 Series compressor oil.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

FUCHS PETROLUB SE operates its business in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers RENOLIN 503, RENOLIN 504, RENOLIN 505, RENOLIN 506, and RENOLIN LPG 185 compressor oil amongst others.

PJSC LUKOIL

PJSC LUKOIL has business operations under various segments, namely exploration and production; refining, marketing, and distribution; and corporate and other. The company offers RRENOLIN Unisyn OL and NAVISYN DE 100 compressor oil.

Compressor Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Compressor Oil is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial machinery Oil and gas Power Automotive Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The compressor oil market is driven by increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activity. In addition, other factors such as rising environmental concerns and stringent safety regulations is expected to trigger the compressor oil market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period.

