SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Gartner has named the company a Leader in the 2020 "MagicQuadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service"* for the fifth year in a row.

In the report, Gartner "estimates that the iPaaS market approached $2.5 billion in revenue during 2019 and grew by approximately 48%, compared with 2018." Gartner continued, "We estimate that the iPaaS market will reach over $5.6 billion in revenue by 2024 (see Forecast: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2018-2024, 2Q20 Update)."

According to Gartner: "There is emphasis on the need to automate processes, accelerate digital transformation, respond to drastic business changes, and accelerate plans to adopt the cloud in order to contain costs and increase flexibility."

"Low-code, self-service integration and automation platforms have become critical must-haves for organizations looking to intelligently connect their growing app and data landscapes and empower teams across the business with faster, better processes and rich, free-flowing data," said Craig Stewart, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. "We look forward to helping more and more customers tackle their enterprise integration and automation challenges with ease, speed, and confidence. We're thrilled Gartner has once again recognized SnapLogic as a Leader in this latest Magic Quadrant."

Platform Innovation Powers Customer Success

The SnapLogic platform addresses all of an organization's complex app and data integration requirements with an intuitive user interface, industry-leading AI and machine learning capabilities, an unmatched library of prebuilt intelligent connectors and reusable integration workflow templates, advanced automation capabilities, and a secure and scalable platform. Leading organizations including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on the SnapLogic platform for their enterprise integration needs, as only SnapLogic provides:

A single, unified platform for all integration projects: application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, data engineering

A simple, intuitive, self-service interface together with a powerful, scalable, enterprise-grade platform

More than 500 prebuilt intelligent connectors, called Snaps, and a robust Patterns Catalog with reusable integration workflow templates to speed up integration projects

Powerful, industry-leading AI capabilities to accelerate productivity and time to value

Automation capabilities that streamline end-to-end business processes such as hire-to-retire and order-to-cash eliminating manual, repetitive activities and freeing up business teams to focus on strategic projects

A rich ecosystem of technology, consulting, and reseller partners to accelerate the integration of leading SaaS apps, such Salesforce, Workday, and Coupa, as well as strategic partnerships with the leading data warehouse providers, including Snowflake, SAP, AWS, and Microsoft

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" by Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 21, 2020.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

