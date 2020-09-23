Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., and Wind River Systems Inc. will emerge as major automotive infotainment testing platform market participants during 2020-2024

The automotive infotainment testing platform market is expected to grow by USD 136.44 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive infotainment testing platform market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The automotive infotainment testing platform market will witness Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase as compared to 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market Participants:

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc. operates its business under various segments such as the communications solutions group, electronic industrial solutions group, and ixia solutions group. The company offers Keysight TS-5030 Automotive Infotainment Functional Test System.

National Instruments Corp.

National Instruments Corp. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers C-V2X Test Systems for infotainment testing.

Wind River Systems Inc.

Wind River Systems Inc. has business operations under a unified segment. The company offers Wind River Linux Platform for infotainment testing.

Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform is segmented as below:

Application Passenger cars Commercial vehicles

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The automotive infotainment testing platform market is driven by innovation in OS to drive the infotainment testing platform market. In addition, other factors such as the increased focus on the development of autonomous vehicles by OEMs is expected to trigger the automotive infotainment testing platform market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

