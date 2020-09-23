FXCM Group: Record Monthly Volume on FXCM Stock Baskets

London , Sydney , Johannesburg

LONDON, SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 23, 2020("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing the volume increases for the month of August in its proprietary stock basket product line.

FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. This allows customers to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company.

FXCM currently offers 6 baskets to its retail clients: Big US Tech)

The company is proud to report record monthly trading volume on the product line in August 2020, up 4.62% from July 2020.

While total volume was relatively consistent to the month before, the popularity of the baskets changed as traders reacted to the August actions taken by the US administration against Chinese companies. This resulted in CHN.ECOMM volume eclipsing FAANG as the most traded basket in August. Both baskets have seen growth of well above 50% YTD.

Month Monthly Stock Basket

Volume Change1 May 2020 +125.86% June 2020 +27.86% July 2020 +91.27% August 2020 +4.62%

1 Percent change month-over-month of volume from FXCM customers on all 6 stock baskets.

Sector Symbol YTD Price Change1 Monthly Price Change2 Big US Tech FAANG +59.25% 28.40% Biotech BIOTECH +8.03% 2.39% Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM +71.69% 8.06% Cannabis CANNABIS +13.35% -5.77% Chinese Tech CHN.TECH +47.40% 6.19% Esports & Gaming ESPORTS +70.39% 12.55%

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

1 Year-to-date (YTD) figures calculated using FXCM's opening and closing bid price from 2 January 2020 through 31 August 2020. Cannabis YTD figures are from 4 May 2020 through 31 August 2020, as the basket was rebalanced with a new stock in May 2020.

2 Monthly figures are calculated using FXCM's opening and closing bid prices from 2 August 2020 through 31 August 2020.

About FXCM:



FXCMis a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

